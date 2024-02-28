The Kabuki Warriors to defend WWE Women's Tag Titles at major event; opponents revealed

The Kabuki Warriors' next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was announced on the latest episode of NXT.

Kairi Sane and Asuka successfully defended their title at the Elimination Chamber kick-off in Perth, Australia last week against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Their next title defense will take place next Tuesday.

On WWE NXT, Lyra Valkyria informed Tatum Paxley that both of them will face The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at NXT Roadblock next week.

The last time the women's tag title was defended on NXT was at Halloween Havoc Week 2 on October 31 last year. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven defeated Chase U's Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail to retain the title.

The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time on the January 26 episode of SmackDown by dethroning Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They still hold the record for having the longest reign in the title's history.

All three members of Damage CTRL are titleholders, as IYO SKY is the current WWE Women's Champion. It'll be interesting to see whether they'll retain their title next week on NXT.

