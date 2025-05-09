  • home icon
  "The last place you want to cry is in the ring" - Bianca Belair recalls nearly breaking down during a WWE match

"The last place you want to cry is in the ring" - Bianca Belair recalls nearly breaking down during a WWE match

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 09, 2025 10:37 GMT
Bianca Belair had a historic match (Images via WWE.com)
Bianca Belair had a historic match (Images via WWE.com)

Bianca Belair has reflected on her historic match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. They were both emotional that night, as they made history.

The Boss and The EST of WWE became the first two black women to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. They competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1. Belair defeated the AEW star to win the title via pinfall.

During a recent appearance on What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Bianca Belair revealed that she almost broke down in tears after the bell rang, as it was a very emotional moment.

"I'm feeling the magnitude of this moment, and I'm standing across from her [Sasha], and I'm like, wow, we're here. So much anticipation, we're finally here, and I'm trying to be serious. I feel it. I'm just like oh the tears are coming. They're coming, and now it's about to be an ugly cry. And I'm trying to hold it in, and I'm like, I don't wanna cry in the ring... The last place you want to cry is in the ring when you're about to fight. And I was like, I look weak, and I'm about to lose it. It was about to get to a shoulder-shaking cry. And I think Sasha saw it and she looked at me and she goes, let's go. And I got in the moment and I was like, cool," said Belair. [42:15-43:25]
Bianca Belair is currently sidelined with an injury

The EST of WWE sustained an injury during the women's triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. She broke her fingers, and is currently recovering from the injury. She is one of the biggest stars in the entire wrestling industry right now.

It's unlikely that Bianca Belair will be gone for a long time, and when she does return, many fans will be happy to see her again. She could enter the WWE Women's Title picture on SmackDown or even go after IYO SKY again for the Women's World Title.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Israel Lutete
