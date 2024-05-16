The last time Cody Rhodes was in the WWE, he was known as Stardust. As a face-painted Superstar, Rhodes won the Tag Team Titles with Goldust but never went on to win a singles title. On the eighth anniversary of his win over Rhodes' infamous gimmick, Matt Cardona suggested that he deserves a title shot.

One of Stardust's biggest rivalries came against Stephen Amell after the former transitioned into the role of comic book villain. The two would clash in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam as the current WWE Champion teamed up with Wade Barrett to take on the team of Amell and Neville.

The WWE Universe never forgets Rhodes' former gimmick and brings it up every chance it gets. Most recently, a fan pointed out that today marked the eighth anniversary of Stardust's last appearance in WWE. The user added that Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder was the last Superstar to beat him. The former WWE Superstar took to X to suggest that he deserves a title shot for his victory eight years ago.

What plans did WWE have for Stardust?

Cody Rhodes is now one of the most successful wrestlers across the globe. He walked away from WWE and proved his worth to the world. He truly went from undesirable to undeniable in the span of six years.

Rhodes has been vocal about his differences with WWE in the past regarding the face-painted character he portrayed. In an interview, he revealed that the idea of him painting his face like Goldust came from Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon sounded excited about it.

Rhodes also revealed that someone had pitched him to play two roles on both brands. That meant he would play Stardust on one show and Cody Rhodes on another. He said that he found that idea interesting but one person who wasn't on board with it had the final call, resulting in it not coming through.