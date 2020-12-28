The latest on Pat McAfee's status with WWE

The WWE Universe received some weird news on Christmas Day. It was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that the company had chosen to remove Pat McAfee from NXT television for the time being.

McAfee has been a bright spot of NXT programming in 2020, forming a stable with Pete Dunne and the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. So his removal from television came as a surprise to many.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was said that there is no heat between McAfee and WWE management. The decision simply came down to not wanting to use the former NFL punter on a regular basis.

It is certainly a strange decision because if this was the case, why put him in a prominent stable on NXT television, to begin with?

Despite it all, McAfee seems to be taking everything in his stride. He has tweeted about the news that broke over the holidays, stating: "I think I got fired on Christmas."

I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020

There are reportedly no issues between McAfee and WWE

There is no current timetable known as to when McAfee will return to WWE NXT, but it seems like it's more of a matter of when and not if since there is no heat on either side of the equation.

McAfee has proven during his time inside an NXT ring this year that he has all the potential in the world to be a big Superstar for WWE in the future if they want him to be.

Considering McAfee's absence from NXT television for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see how this affects his stablemates in Lorcan, Burch, and Dunne heading into 2021. It will certainly be a story worth keeping your eye on.

Congrats boys.



Those titles deserve to spend the holidays with the greatest on earth.. and that’s yinz, @ONEYLORCAN and @strongstylebrit.



🗣 IT’S GREAT TO BE GREAT, it must suck.. to suck #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rC7QHNPhoj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 24, 2020

How do you feel about WWE deciding to remove McAfee from NXT television for the time being? Good call or bad call? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.