The latest on WWE moving the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field

With the NBA season starting back up in December, the time WWE has in the Amway Center is quickly running out. It's not a surprise that the company has been proactive with this knowledge as it relates to finding a new location to house their critically acclaimed ThunderDome.

In the past 24 hours news has come out that WWE plans to move the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The current home of the MLB franchise, Tampa Bay Rays. In an amusing historical tidbit, when the Tampa Bay Lightning was there in the early 1990s the stadium was actually called the ThunderDome. So it's kind of poetic that this will be WWE's next landing spot for their television programming.

Newest plan now is to have ThunderDome shows at Tropicana Field in Tampa starting mid December thru Mania season. Fans at the Royal Rumble still possible, potentially even at the Trop in TB. WWE is hoping to start traditional live arena shows w/ fans the night after WrestleMania. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 18, 2020

WWE wants to return to arena shows with fans the night after WrestleMania

Earlier today, WrestleVotes went to Twitter to give the latest update on the WWE's big move and their plans throughout WrestleMania season during the first half of 2021.

According to them, WWE plans on housing the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field from mid-December all the way to WrestleMania in April of 2021. Talks of holding the Royal Rumble with fans, potentially in the same venue are very much still being discussed, but nothing is finalized at this time for the pay-per-view's location.

There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from 3/28 to 4/11 or even 4/18. The goal remains to have fans in attendance for the event. The thought process of moving back the show a few weeks only helps that out. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 12, 2020

WWE has a long-term plan in place to return to regular arena shows with fans and is targeting the night after WrestleMania to make this dream a reality. With the world constantly changing daily, obviously, plans such as this can change at a moment's notice. But it seems this is currently the direction that WWE is trying to go in, at the moment. Time will tell if this plan comes to fruition or not. But for the time being, at least WWE has a plan.