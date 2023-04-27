"The main roster is a monster" - WWE Hall of Famer thinks Roxanne Perez should stay on NXT instead of being drafted to SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Roxanne Perez possibly moving up to the main roster soon.

This year's Draft is set to take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, and several stars from NXT could get called up. It's been rumored that The Prodigy will be drafted to the blue brand.

She's competed on the show once before, as she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match on October 14, 2022, which they lost.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he'd prefer it if Roxanne Perez, his former student, remained on NXT for some time. He added that being on the main roster is very difficult, especially due to travel demands.

"For me, I don't like to book the show, but if I was booking it, Roxanne Perez would stay in NXT a little bit longer. She's just now really beginning to feel her way through this thing. The main roster is a monster. Being on the road every week is different than being in NXT every week. Traveling around the world, going to all these overseas shows. When I talk about maturity, you gotta be ready for that," said Booker.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"How many young guys have we seen go to that main roster and fail, the Drew McIntyre's who we thought was in perfect position to go to the top being a Mr. McMahon guy. How can you not make it? Only one way you can't make it is not being ready for that moment, not being mature enough to handle that moment... Let's make damn sure that these young guys and girls are ready for that moment, and that moment is not just being in the ring," he added. [29:29-30:49]

Roxanne Perez has had a successful run on WWE NXT

The Prodigy trained under Booker T before signing with WWE last year. She won the inaugural Women's Breakout Tournament and went on to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship with her former best friend and rival Cora Jade.

Several months ago, Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline and dethroned former WWE star Mandy Rose three days later to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

She competed in a triple threat match for the title at Spring Breakin' this past Tuesday but was unsuccessful.

