The Mandalorian star wants to be in a WWE Tag Team Match with Sasha Banks

Katee Sackhoff, who appeared on The Mandalorian alongside Sasha Banks, has spoken about the respect and admiration she has for the WWE Superstar. In the video clip linked below, Sackhoff goes one step further and says she would love to be in a tag team with Sasha Banks, in a special tag team match.

The video clip is from from the Star Wars centered podcast titled 'The Sith Council with Kristian Harloff', who welcomed Katee Sackhoff as a guest.

Kristian Harloff, a former WWE writer and host of the podcast, brought up Sasha Banks. For her part, Sackhoff instantly made clear her admiration for Banks' work ethic and noted how incredibly talented she is.

Sackhoff also praised Sasha Banks' physical abilities, and confessed she would love to share the ring with the SmackDown Women's Champion. She said:

"I really want to fight with Sasha. I want like Katee Sackhoff to show up and be her tag team partner for like a WWE match."

Sasha Banks loves Katee Sackhoff

Sasha loves Katee (Pic Source: Disney)

Sasha Banks reacted to the clip by confessing her love for her co-star Katee Sackhoff and how she can't wait to get 'Bangs.'

I love @kateesackhoff so much. Can't wait for more ❤️ bangs 🤪 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 21, 2021

Considering that celebrity matches are not out of place in WWE, the possibility of the two pairing up could yet happen. Katee Sackhoff and Sasha Banks' characters were essential parts of the second season of The Mandalorian. It's still unclear whether they will return in season three, but much like the world of WWE, you can never say never in the world of TV.