"He just keeps going higher and higher" - The Miz on 'best' current WWE in-ring performer

The Miz has named Randy Orton as the best in-ring performer WWE currently has.

Both The Miz and Orton have enjoyed lengthy careers with the WWE, achieving multiple accolades in the process.

Speaking on the Ringer Wrestling Podcast, The Miz praised The Viper for his wrestling ability and also for how he has been able to stay on top for such a long time.

"I think no one I think is better in the ring technically than Randy Orton," Miz said. "Like just his maneuvers and the things, the moves, and the in-betweens on what he does in his moves that really set him apart from everybody else. And I don’t know if people, I think everyone notices it. But for a person, as a WWE Superstar, that’s done this for such a long time. To see the level that he’s elevating and he just keeps going higher and higher, and it’s just pretty incredible." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

With all the incredible talent that the WWE has managed to acquire over the years, it could come as a surprise that Orton has remained on top for so long. However, The Miz's words are proof as to why Orton's colleagues place him in such high esteem.

The Miz reflected on Randy Orton and John Cena's early mentorship

During the same interview, Miz was quick to praise two modern legends in Randy Orton and John Cena for guiding him during his first WWE championship reign.

“I think my WWE Championship, I think my first reign, I got to really learn from him [Orton] and John Cena. It was just, you couldn’t ask for two better people to learn from in that era, in that time. To really guide me, focus me, and get me to where I needed to be, and show me what it takes to be a main-eventer in WWE," The Miz added. [H/T Wrestling.Inc]

Miz cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Randy Orton in 2010 to win his first WWE championship.

Upon his arrival in the WWE, The Miz seemed to have been vilified backstage due to his reality television roots. But with mentors like Cena and Orton willingly offering their insight, it shows the respect that even the greatest of superstars have for him.

