The Miz has an 'Awesome' entrance at Alexa Bliss's wedding with former RAW Women's Champion 

The Miz was in attendance as WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss married longtime musician boyfriend Ryann Cabrera over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Many current and former prominent WWE Superstars like the A-Lister and Savelina Fanene, formerly known as Nia Jax, were attendees at the private wedding ceremony held at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert.

The unconventional wedding enabled guests to put their best foot forward in their most colorful and quirky attire. The Rockstar-themed wedding, which was held on the 9th of April, 2022, witnessed attendance by over 300 guests.

The walk down the aisle at the commencement of the ceremony by best man Mike Mizanin (The Miz) and best friend of the bride, Savelina, was done in quite an entertaining manner. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion donned a blue gown while waving a bouquet of flowers in her hand, while the former WWE Champion amused the guests with his dance moves.

Check out the video of the duo below:

t @allredsupremacy the miz and nia jax walking down alexas aisle the miz and nia jax walking down alexas aisle https://t.co/DRIhYjzSOE

The video of the two went viral on Twitter and garnered a lot of reaction from fans.

The Miz announces his presence will be known at upcoming edition of WWE RAW

With Bliss's wedding now behind him, The Miz announced via a tweet that he would be 'back to business' on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW tomorrow. He is set to face Cody Rhodes, who is making his in-ring return to RAW after nearly six years. The A-Lister and Cody Rhodes are no strangers to each other, as they feuded back in 2013.

The American Nightmare made his return on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

At WrestleMania 38, The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul for a tag-team match against The Mysterios. During the victory celebration, the former WWE Champion turned on Logan out of the blue and planted him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

It remains to be seen whether Logan will return to WWE to seek his revenge against the A-Lister for his betrayal.

Do you think Logan Paul will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha