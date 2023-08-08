The Miz is better than LA Knight, and it's "not even close," claims WWE star

The WWE Universe was thrilled to see LA Knight appear on Monday Night RAW this week to kickstart a feud with The Miz. Meanwhile, SmackDown star Grayson Waller has weighed in on the rivalry.

The A-Lister took offense when the WWE production team gave preferential treatment to LA Knight. The two crossed paths in the ring and engaged in a memorable war of words.

Miz took a shot at Knight, saying the latter was his knock-off version without his accolades. Knight fired back at the veteran, calling him a safe bet. He also stated that The A-Lister would take anything that came at him, including being thrown out of the locker room, but something like that would never happen to someone like Knight.

Their promo war received a positive reaction from WWE fans, creating massive interest within a short period. SmackDown star Grayson Waller took to Twitter and stirred a debate by claiming The Miz was better than Knight, and it wasn't a close call.

"Miz > LA Knight. And it’s not even close #WWERAW," wrote Waller in his post.

The two superstars engaged in a brawl shortly after Miz took a cheap shot at Knight. The latter walked out with the upper hand in this exchange, but they are expected to engage in a compelling feud on RAW soon.

LA Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royale at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Megastar competed in a star-studded Battle Royal at the recently concluded SummerSlam premium live event. The match featured the likes of Sheamus, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and Chad Gable, among others. Ultimately, Knight eliminated The Celtic Warrior to emerge victorious as the crowd erupted with a loud pop.

Before this, Knight remained a prominent draw on SmackDown. But his feud with The Miz could see The Megastar make regular appearances on Monday Night RAW as we set sights on Payback.