"Thank you for always being awesome" - The Miz breaks character to send message to legendary WWE star

WWE Superstar The Miz sent a heartfelt message to Rey Mysterio on the occasion of the latter completing 20 years with the company.

Rey Mysterio made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion on the July 25, 2002, episode of SmackDown and will officially celebrate his 20th anniversary on RAW next week. The Master of 619 has received tremendous support from fans and peers alike, with his former rival also sharing the sentiment.

Here's what The A-Lister had to say on The Bump:

"20 years of Rey Mysterio! Let me just say, Rey, every time I have stepped in the ring, every time I was on that middle rope, I couldn't help but be very excited knowing that I was going to get a 619 with a West Coast pop. You are truly one-of-a-kind and to watch what you have done in your career and not only with your career but also to watch Dom [Dominik Mysterio] follow in your footsteps is so incredible, so amazing."

He further praised the legend for 'always being awesome.'

"You're not only an amazing luchador, and an amazing WWE Superstar, but you're an incredible father and just an amazingly awesome human being. It's been an honor to share the ring with you. Thank you for always being awesome." (From 51:27 to 52:23)

Rey Mysterio and The Miz had a heated feud in WWE earlier this year

While The Miz may have the utmost respect for Rey Mysterio outside the squared circle, the two had a lengthy, personal rivalry leading up to WrestleMania this year.

The feud between the two culminated in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 38, where Rey teamed up with his son Dominik while The A-Lister joined forces with Logan Paul.

Miz and Logan Paul won the bout after the former hit Rey with the Skull Crushing Finale for the pin. After the bout, the Hollywood star turned on Paul, laying him out with his finisher.

The Maverick will get his chance at redemption at SummerSlam this year as he'll take on The Miz in a singles match after officially signing a contract with WWE last month.

Please credit The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far