The Miz breaks character to post appreciation tweet for fellow WWE Superstar

Say what you will about The Miz, but he will give credit when credit is due.

The former two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion has seen his fair share of ups and downs with the company for the better part of the last two decades. Early on in his career, he was often overlooked because he came from MTV's The Real World instead of the independent scene.

Now it appears Miz believes WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is being overlooked for the Pro Football Hall of Fame because he was a punter. The Hollywood A-Lister took to social media today to voice his support for McAfee to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

"Hello, and welcome to Pat McAfee Appreciation Day number 2..." - The Miz said. "Allow me to read a letter that I wrote that I'm about to send. Dear Professional Football Hall of Fame. I, Michael Gregory Mizanin would like to cordially nominate Mr. Patrick Justin McAfee, punter from 2009 to 2016 for the Indianapolis Colts, to be inducted into the class of 2023 Professional Football Hall of Fame... During his tenure, he would become a first-team All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowl selection, PFWA all rookie team, first-team All-American, and has the NFL record for the highest career net average punting yards, 41.1. There is only one punter ever inducted into the Hall of Fame and Pat McAfee's numbers punts Ray Guys stats out of the stadium..."

Pat McAfee responds to The Miz's praise and tells him to relax

Pat McAfee wasted no time responding to The Miz's post hoping for his nomination.

While McAfee says he appreciates The Miz's penmanship, there are others who should get the nod into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he does. Tweeting out:

"@mikethemiz RELAXXXX dude. *two crying laughing emojis* Lechler, Scifres, & Lee get that letter long before I. You're an absolute champion of a microphone & I appreciate the hell aht of your penmanship. 1 promo was plenty, golf was real TOUGH on all of us..2 is far too many/kind. Let's be better golfers next year," Pat McAfee said in a tweet.

In terms of what he meant about golfing, Pat McAfee and The Miz both took part in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship last week. Neither man scored very well in the tournament, scoring 61 and 83 in the final standings.

