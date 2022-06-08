"We beat each other's a**" - Female star hails The Miz as the stiffest opponent she ever got in the ring with

Former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez (f.k.a Ariel) recently called The Miz one of the stiffest people she stepped into the ring with during her initial years in the business.

Martinez worked briefly in WWE from 2005 to 2007, and her early years in the company saw her train at OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling), where many of today's top stars, including The Miz, learned their craft.

Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Martinez recapped a stiff training session she had with the former WWE Champion in OVW.

"The most stiffest that I was involved in was The Miz. We were in OVW and we were doing, like our little practice wrestling matches. And I had just bleached some of my hair. So, it was like really brittle or whatever, and he was just being a douchebag and like, we were in there and like, we're just going at it, he started getting rough."

Martinez added:

"And so, I just remember saying, 'Before you were, stinking it up on the real world this was my finish'. So I was just like boom! and I hit it (her finisher) on him and we were just going at it. Like we beat each other's a**." (From 0:23 to 1:40)

While the former reality TV star may have struggled in the ring at the start of his wrestling career, today, he is seen as one of WWE's most reliable and experienced performers.

The Miz on his current role in WWE

As somebody who has been with the company for almost 20 years, The A-Lister has accomplished almost everything there is to achieve in WWE.

Speaking to the Detroit News, the former Intercontinental Champion said about his current position on the card.

"I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere,” The Miz said. “I’m the person that they’re like ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

During his time in WWE, Miz has won multiple world championships and earned the respect of his peers in the wrestling industry.

