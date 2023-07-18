The Miz calls 36-year-old WWE Personality the "most overpaid" man in sports

The Miz isn't happy with a certain WWE personality, who he also has a loss to from WrestleMania this year. We're talking about none other than the 36-year-old Pat McAfee, and The A-Lister made some comments that won't be forgotten soon.

McAfee has been irregular in WWE after joining ESPN's College GameDay last year. He returned for commentary at the 2023 Royal Rumble event and then appeared at WrestleMania 39, where he beat The Miz in a surprise match on Night 1.

On the latest episode of RAW on the episode of Miz TV, The A-Lister called Pat McAfee the most overpaid man in all of sports.

Like WrestleMania 39, the night didn't end well for the two-time WWE Champion once he called his guest Becky Lynch out.

After taunting her for losing to Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch turned it up a notch and destroyed The A-Lister on the mic, which isn't very easy to do.

Will The two-time Grand Slam Champion run his feud back with McAfee? It seems possible for an event like SummerSlam, especially since Pat McAfee is more into making one-off appearances rather than returning to his full-time role on SmackDown.

