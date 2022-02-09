The Miz's real-life challenge to top female WWE Superstar revealed

Former WWE Champion The Miz has challenged Bianca Belair to a race.

Bianca Belair is a top athlete when it comes to track races. She had a six-year-long career in track racing and attended three universities during that time. She has also plied her trade in CrossFit competitions and powerlifting.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

In an interview with Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show, The Miz stated that Bianca Belair said that she was absolutely sure of beating The Miz in a race when the latter challenged her.

"I actually challenged Bianca Belair, she's the EST, the best at everything, and a huge track star. I said to her, 'Do you think [you could beat me] in a race if I have running shoes on and you have wrestling boots on?' She said, 'No doubt in my mind.' She didn't think about it. That's what made me go, 'Oh really?' She didn't think about it, just, 'No doubt in my mind,'" said The Miz. (H/T - Fightful)

Miz went and informed the whole locker room about the race, which would have seen the former United States Champion wearing running shoes and Belair having her wrestling boots on.

I went to the entire WWE locker room and I go, 'Bianca Belair has wrestling boots on, I have running shoes on. Who wins in a race?' Everyone, there was not one person who had my back. Everyone just goes, 'Bianca Belair will kill you.' There is no way. There is no way [she is] in wrestling boots and I have running shoes on that she could beat me in a race," The Miz stated. (H/T - Fightful)

The Miz is the only Double Grand Slam Champion in WWE

A WWE Superstar needs to have won The Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, the Tag Titles, and either WWE or the Universal Championship to be labeled the Grand Slam Champion.

The Miz became a Double Grand Slam Champion after his victory at Elimination Chamber 2021. In doing so, he became the first-ever WWE Superstar to hold that record.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think would win a race between The Miz and Bianca Belair? Sound off below!

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Prem Deshpande