The Miz claims real paint was used on Bad Bunny's Bugatti

This past week on WWE RAW, The Miz and John Morrison put red paint all over Bad Bunny's $3.6 million Bugatti.

Many members of the WWE Universe immediately dismissed the angle, as they thought the duo used watercolor paint that could easily be washed off. But The Miz insists that the paint was real.

The Miz was recently a guest on The Fighter & The Kid podcast. When the subject of Monday's WWE RAW segment was brought up, The Miz was quick to point out that it was, in fact, real paint.

"We had a camera guy there and a couple of people watching around, and they're like, 'You're not really going to do something to that Bugatti, are you?' It's a $3.6 million car. No, it's getting paint on it. That was real paint. My hand was stained red for two days. People were like, 'It's ketchup.' No, that was real paint."

"People were like, 'were you nervous?' No, I wanted to destruct his car. I destructed his car. It was fun because I finger paint with my daughter all the time and us construction paper that costs 10 cents. I got to finger paint on a $3.6 million canvas and sign it. I don't think many people can do that." (H/T Fightful)

If The Miz and John Morrison actually used legitimate paint, Monday night's segment is even more stunning. It's hard to imagine how expensive it would be to reverse the damage to the car's exterior.

The Miz claims his hand was stained red for two days following this WWE RAW segment

The Miz & John Morrison in WWE

While The Miz might be telling the truth, it's hard to believe that real paint was used on Bad Bunny's Bugatti. Still, The Miz claimed that his hand was stained red for two days after the angle.

Advertisement

This Saturday, The Miz and John Morrison will step into the ring with Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One.

People who have seen Bad Bunny training behind the scenes have gone on record to say that he's going to surprise some people in the match this weekend. Fans will have to wait and see what happens in his debut.

WrestleMania airs this weekend on Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM EST.

Do you believe The Miz when he says real paint was used on Bad Bunny's Bugatti? Or is this simply another tall tale from the Hollywood A-Lister? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.