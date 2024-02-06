The Miz defeats Judgment Day member after WWE veteran's interference 

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar The Miz collided with JD McDonagh in a singles match. The multi-time world champion has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day for quite some time now.

During the bout, JD McDonagh nailed The Miz with an elbow after he came off the ropes. He tried to hit The A-Lister with a dropkick, but The Miz caught him and sent him into the turnbuckles. The Miz hit The Irish Ace with a knee to the midsection, sent him into the corner, and kept hitting him with the knee.

The former WWE Champion sent The Judgment Day member crashing into the mat with a Backbody Drop and tossed him to the floor. He then whipped JD into the barricade and nailed him with a Suplex onto the floor. The Miz slammed McDonagh face-first into the announcer's table and followed it up with a boot to the face.

Dominik Mysterio grabbed The Miz's legs while the referee was distracted, and JD pushed the former Intercontinental Champion off the apron. After JD McDonagh hit a standing moonsault, WWE veteran R-Truth came out and started throwing t-shirts into the crowd.

He made Dirty Dom wear one of the t-shirts, and The Miz took out the former NXT North American Champion with a Big Boot. R-Truth then gave McDonagh a stack of cash, but The Miz hit The Irish Ace with the Skull-Crushing Finale to win the match.

