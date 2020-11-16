The Miz has revealed an unwanted nickname he received from a former WWE Superstar. He's also given details on when he plans to retire on one of the more recent episodes of the Notsam Wrestling podcast.

Speaking to Sam Roberts, The Miz discussed a variety of things, including his father, his TV show Miz & Mrs., and even an interesting nickname he received from former WWE star Zack Ryder.

Right now @mikethemiz & @marysemizanin are on the #NotsamWrestling podcast.



Plus thoughts on The Undertakers retirement, Stone Cold Steve Austin, old WCW events, & more

The Miz revealed that he received the unsavory nickname of "Missionary Mike" from Zack Ryder one night in the locker room during the European Tour.

"Zack Ryder. That is a Zack Ryder coined term. We were in a locker room one day – it was a European Tour – and Ryder was talking to us about sexual stuff. I was like, 'Oh my God, really? He goes, 'What are you? Missionary Mike?!' Everyone erupted in the locker room. Now, if I call Xavier Woods, I show up as Missionary Mike on his cell phone. That's how it is in the locker room now. Not only that, but I'll see Big E, he's like, 'Missionary Mike!' It's a thing now and I don't want it to be a thing, because I'm not a missionary guy!" H/t Wrestling Inc

The Miz plans on retiring once he stops having fun

The Miz also discussed his plans for retirement. He recently turned 40 years old and has been wrestling for over 15 years now, so of course questions regarding retirement were raised. Most wrestlers not knowing when the right moment is to retire. However, Miz knows exactly when he plans to retire.

"You want to retire right at your popularity. Right when your popularity hits max and that's when people miss you the most. People will start chanting your name and be like, 'Yeah! We want him back!' If you just leave randomly when you're in the middle of stuff, people are like, 'Oh, that's okay, that's alright!' You always want to leave on a high. Me, I will whenever… I don't look at time. I just look at whenever it stops being fun. Honestly, I'm having the most fun I've ever had. I get to be with John Morrison. I come home to my wife. I get to film Miz & Mrs., I did Cannonball, we have a new production company MadRoe Productions." H/t Wrestling Inc

Get ready for another double dose of @MizandMrsTV this week. First, tune into an all new special family traditions episode AFTER #RAW TOMORROW 11pm then Thursday @usa_network gives you another new episode 10:30/9:30c. #MizAndMrs

What’s your family tradition? pic.twitter.com/V1KeIJuV4w — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 15, 2020

The Miz seems to know exactly when he wants to end his WWE career, but he is currently enjoying life with WWE, John Morrison and Miz & Mrs.

One thing is for sure, the WWE Universe will not want the A-Lister to retire anytime soon, considering he still needs to cash in his Money In The Bank contract.