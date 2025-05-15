The Miz explains why he didn't text former WWE opponent on his 40th birthday

WWE Superstar The Miz had a hilarious interaction with a former Intercontinental Champion on X. The A-Lister explained to Matt Cardona why he didn't text or post about him on his 40th birthday.
Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona turned 40 on May 14, 2025. He is best friends with The Miz in real life, and the duo occasionally has amusing exchanges on social media.
Cardona recently posted on X that his "good friend" didn't text or call him on his 40th birthday. Here's what The A-Lister responded with, after he noticed the post from his former WWE opponent:
"I didn’t forget. I was giving you more time to mentally prepare for being 40. #HappyBirthday," Miz wrote.
Matt Cardona has had nothing but praise for The Miz in the past
Last year, Cardona appeared on an interview with The Wrestling Matt and shared his honest thoughts on The A-Lister. Here's an excerpt from his comments:
“The Miz can do it all. He is a natural schmoozer, he could talk. He’s somebody who can do media. He can do movies, TV shows, and he can go in the ring. Some of my favorite matches with Miz, I’ll never forget, one time we had a match at Madison Square Garden and I know it’s gonna make me sound old, but we called it on the fly. We legit called it on the fly, and guess what? It was Miz calling the match, because he’s had so much time with John Cena when he was the champ. He is so good [and] does not get the credit that he deserves,” Cardona said. [H/T WrestlingInc]
Cardona was let go by WWE five years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has expressed interest in making a WWE return on multiple occasions. Fans are aware that his wife, Chelsea Green, is one of the most popular stars in the company at present.