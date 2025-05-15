  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Miz
  • The Miz explains why he didn't text former WWE opponent on his 40th birthday

The Miz explains why he didn't text former WWE opponent on his 40th birthday

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 15, 2025 06:42 GMT
The Miz (via WWE
The Miz (Images via WWE's YouTube and website)

WWE Superstar The Miz had a hilarious interaction with a former Intercontinental Champion on X. The A-Lister explained to Matt Cardona why he didn't text or post about him on his 40th birthday.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona turned 40 on May 14, 2025. He is best friends with The Miz in real life, and the duo occasionally has amusing exchanges on social media.

Cardona recently posted on X that his "good friend" didn't text or call him on his 40th birthday. Here's what The A-Lister responded with, after he noticed the post from his former WWE opponent:

"I didn’t forget. I was giving you more time to mentally prepare for being 40. #HappyBirthday," Miz wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Matt Cardona has had nothing but praise for The Miz in the past

Last year, Cardona appeared on an interview with The Wrestling Matt and shared his honest thoughts on The A-Lister. Here's an excerpt from his comments:

“The Miz can do it all. He is a natural schmoozer, he could talk. He’s somebody who can do media. He can do movies, TV shows, and he can go in the ring. Some of my favorite matches with Miz, I’ll never forget, one time we had a match at Madison Square Garden and I know it’s gonna make me sound old, but we called it on the fly. We legit called it on the fly, and guess what? It was Miz calling the match, because he’s had so much time with John Cena when he was the champ. He is so good [and] does not get the credit that he deserves,” Cardona said. [H/T WrestlingInc]
Ad
youtube-cover

Cardona was let go by WWE five years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has expressed interest in making a WWE return on multiple occasions. Fans are aware that his wife, Chelsea Green, is one of the most popular stars in the company at present.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications