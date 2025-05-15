The Miz explains why he didn't text former WWE opponent on his 40th birthday

WWE Superstar The Miz had a hilarious interaction with a former Intercontinental Champion on X. The A-Lister explained to Matt Cardona why he didn't text or post about him on his 40th birthday.

Ad

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona turned 40 on May 14, 2025. He is best friends with The Miz in real life, and the duo occasionally has amusing exchanges on social media.

Cardona recently posted on X that his "good friend" didn't text or call him on his 40th birthday. Here's what The A-Lister responded with, after he noticed the post from his former WWE opponent:

"I didn’t forget. I was giving you more time to mentally prepare for being 40. #HappyBirthday," Miz wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Cardona has had nothing but praise for The Miz in the past

Last year, Cardona appeared on an interview with The Wrestling Matt and shared his honest thoughts on The A-Lister. Here's an excerpt from his comments:

“The Miz can do it all. He is a natural schmoozer, he could talk. He’s somebody who can do media. He can do movies, TV shows, and he can go in the ring. Some of my favorite matches with Miz, I’ll never forget, one time we had a match at Madison Square Garden and I know it’s gonna make me sound old, but we called it on the fly. We legit called it on the fly, and guess what? It was Miz calling the match, because he’s had so much time with John Cena when he was the champ. He is so good [and] does not get the credit that he deserves,” Cardona said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ad

Cardona was let go by WWE five years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has expressed interest in making a WWE return on multiple occasions. Fans are aware that his wife, Chelsea Green, is one of the most popular stars in the company at present.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More