"The Miz forced me to tell Undertaker" - Former Champion on how WWE legend played a small part in his marriage proposal

Matt Cardona, who was known as Zack Ryder in WWE, proposed to Chelsea Green following WrestleMania 35 back in 2019 and was recently able to share the story of the small role that The Undertaker played in the proposal.

Cardona spoke to Dominic DeAngelo on AdFreeShows, where he revealed that he took his Undertaker action figure with him to WrestleMania so that he could hide the engagement ring in the casket.

"When I proposed to Chelsea Green before WrestleMania 35, I had to bring the ring with me. I knew, not that she was gonna look through my bags, but you never know. Maybe she’s looking for her toothbrush, there’s the ring. If I hide in the hotel room, maybe she’s looking. You never know. So I brought my Bone Crunching Action Undertaker casket, and I hid the ring in there because I thought there’s no f——way she’s gonna look in the casket."

He continued:

"There’s no f—— way. She’s gonna go, ‘Oh, it’s one of Matt’s f—— toys.’ She’s not gonna open the casket. It’s not like she’s looking for the f—— tombstone shovel accessory. So I think The Miz forced me to tell Undertaker that. I think he popped for it, or he thought he I was f—— nuts, one or the other.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Cardona and Chelsea Green married following their WWE release

The couple were engaged in 2019 and went on to marry on New Year's Eve in 2021 after both Chelsea and Matt had been released by WWE.

Interestingly, Green has since made her return to the company after returning as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble this year.

Green has since become one of the company's most controversial figures, but one of the most entertaining characters on the female roster.

Cardona teased returning as part of The Royal Rumble, but the former star is yet to officially appear on WWE TV since his release.

