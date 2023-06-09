The Miz has four-word reaction to viral clip of him breaking character on WWE RAW

The Miz recently reacted to a viral clip that shows him breaking character on WWE RAW.

The Miz has been one of the best entertainers on the WWE roster. His mic skills and his ability to get a reaction from the crowd are underrated. Miz is definitely one of WWE's best mid-card talents.

Although he isn't used in the main event scene, Miz is still able to stay relevant as time passes on which has helped him garner a loyal fanbase. Despite his constant dedication, the A-lister is always used as a punching bag to make other WWE superstars look good.

This past week on RAW, the two-time Grand Slam Champion had his Miz TV segment which featured Cody Rhodes. However, things turned sour during the segment when Dominik and Rhea Ripley showed up. Dominik slapped Cody and got behind Rhea for protection. Cody, realizing that he can't hit Rhea, decided to punch Miz instead.

Before the segment could start, there was a commercial break. A clip of the commercial break has gone viral which shows The Miz breaking character to hype up the crowd. The Hollywood A-lister has now reacted to the viral clip.

"The part that matters…."

Vince Russo was critical of The Miz TV segment from this week

During the Miz TV segment, Cody Rhodes made a reference to Miz's tiny b**ls. This was a reference to when other WWE Superstars used to make fun of Miz's tiny b**ls which would enrage the A-Lister. This part of the segment didn't sit well with Vince Russo who criticized WWE's idea to reuse the same catchphrase from weeks ago, on the Legion of RAW podcast.

"I mean, come on. We went back to Miz's tiny ba*ls. That's what I'm saying, what do you guys want me to say? You guys want me to say this is a great show, this is riveting, this had me on the edge of my seat, I can't wait to watch next week's show? It's the same show guys. I laid out the guidelines last week. We run into each other in the back, we make a match, the matches are ridiculously long, and we know who's gonna win before the match even starts. That's the formula to every single show." [From 3:40 - 4:21]

Miz is too good to be used as punching bag for other superstars. We hope that WWE will consider giving him another run with the Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

Do you think Miz needs to be treated better? Sound off in the comments section.

