The Miz reacts to the release of former WWE Superstar

The Miz has shared his thoughts on his friend John Morrison alongside other WWE Superstars getting released from their contracts.

The two-time WWE Champion has been with the company for almost 20 years, having made his debut in 2004. Whilst the "most must-see superstar" in WWE history's job seems safe, Miz knows all too well how quickly things can change when working for Vince McMahon.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Miz was asked how he feels about superstars getting released, considering the fact that he could have had some exciting matches with many of those stars.

"It's always tough when your friends and your colleagues, you know, get released but you always wish for the best for them and you just, you do what you do." Miz added: "Like, you just keep going, you know, like when my buddy John Morrison, he got he got released. He was my tag team partner for a very long time and when he got released, I was like, oh man, you know? But I know John and I know the type of person he is and I know he'll succeed and everything that he does." from 16:40-17:05

Miz won tag team gold with John Morrison on three separate occasions

With The Miz and Morrison remaining very good friends outside of WWE, do not be surprised if the if the former Tag Team Champions reunite in the years to come.

The Miz faced off against Dominik Mysterio on RAW

John @JohnWalters_8



#WWERaw | @reymysterio Miz points out that Dominik is taller than Rey and asks if he's sure he's not Eddie's kid Miz points out that Dominik is taller than Rey and asks if he's sure he's not Eddie's kid#WWERaw | @reymysterio https://t.co/K6WDdktYUP

After a segment with the Mysterio's on Miz TV went a little sour, Miz faced off against Dominik Mysterio in a rematch.

The former Intercontinental Champion would end up getting distracted by Rey Mysterio. This lapse in concentration from The Awesome One allowed Dominik to roll Miz up from behind and steal the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

After this loss to Mysterio and failing to defeat Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Royal Rumble, 2022 did not get off to the greatest of starts for The Miz.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Pratik Singh