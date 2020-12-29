The Miz gets back his Money In The Bank contract

In a shocking turn of events, The Miz has just got back his Money In The Bank contract. Following a supposed failed cash-in at TLC, The Miz petitioned to have the Money In The Bank briefcase returned to him after he was made aware that it was not he who cashed it in. He cited that it was John Morrison and not him who handed over the briefcase. It looks like his petition was heard, as WWE official Adam Pearce handed the briefcase back to The A-Lister.

The Miz had originally 'cashed-in' his contract at TLC during Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles' TLC match. However, he failed in his attempt after McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on him and climbed up the ladder to retain his title. This led to the opening segment on last week's RAW where The Miz realized that it was John Morrison who cashed-in and not him. This was the start of The Miz's appeal to have the briefcase returned to him.

However, it looked like The Miz's request would go unanswered, as there was no official word from WWE about the Money In The Bank situation. The Miz would have a match on RAW tonight against Gran Metalik which he surprisingly lost. The Miz seemed to have lost all hope until Adam Pearce broke the good news to him and returned the briefcase to him.

When will The Miz cash-in his contract?

With the Money In The Bank contract returned, The Miz can now once again set his sights on Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship. However, surely The Miz will be a bit more cautious this time around and make sure that it is he who hands over the case to the referees.

All this being said, we could see The A-Lister cash-in his contract next week at RAW Legends Night, where Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Keith Lee. The possibilities are once again endless for Mr. Money In The Bank, The Miz.