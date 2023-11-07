The Miz gets destroyed by 39-year-old WWE Superstar after a controversial win on RAW

On Monday Night RAW, The Miz got destroyed by WWE star Ivar following a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The A-Lister emerged victorious in the Fatal Four-Way to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match also included Ivar, Bronson Reed, and former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

The closing moments of the match saw The Miz pin Reed, whereas Ivar pinned Ricochet at the same time, only for The One and Only to kick out at the last moment. The Miz was declared the winner and the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title.

However, post-match, his celebrations were cut short, as he was attacked by Ivar, who wasn't happy with the outcome of the four-way match.

In the lead-up to tonight's RAW, The Miz and Gunther confronted each other during The Ring General's appearance on Miz TV.

The confrontation led to a brawl between the former WWE Champion and Imperium, as Gunther and his stablemates got the better of The A-Lister.

The Miz is a former eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion aiming to win the title for a historic ninth time. Meanwhile, Gunther has been champion for over 500 days and already defended his title against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and others.

