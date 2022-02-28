"He always helps me out" – Carmella on her biggest mentor in WWE

WWE Superstar Carmella spoke about who she feels is a mentor-like figure for her in the company.

Carmella has been with WWE since 2013, and during her time in the company, she won the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Whilst speaking with Chris Van Vliet to promote her new reality show Corey and Carmella, Carmella spoke about how The Miz has been a huge mentor to her:

"For me, I'd honestly say The Miz, you know, whenever I have an issue or a problem, wether it's creatively or with my character or something, going on in a match, I go to him and I try to, for me, if I could be the female Miz, like, that'd be such an amazing accomplishment, you know, they trust The Miz." (from 8:45 to 9:04)

Carmella also spoke of how honest The Miz is with her when she seeks his advice:

"They put him in any position, he's going to shine, and he's not afraid to lean into his role as a bad guy, and I consider that the same for myself. I like to really lean into my role, and anytime I have a problem or issue, whatever is I go to him, he's gonna be honest, sometimes brutally honest, but he always helps me out." (from 9:06 to 9:21)

Those within WWE have nothing but good words to say about The Miz.

The Miz looked outside of WWE for his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner

With WrestleMania fast approaching, The Miz teased a surprise teammate to take on the father and son duo of Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Last Monday on RAW, the most must-see superstar in WWE history revealed his tag partner: Logan Paul.

Before this, in 2021, Logan Paul appeared on WWE programming multiple times. Initially, Paul was involved in a back-and-forth storyline with Sami Zayn. He then appeared at WrestleMania 37, where he was Stunned by Owens following the latter's match against Zayn, which Kevin won. Paul was also at SummerSlam 2021, where he dissed a down-on-his-luck Baron Corbin. Paul's last WWE appearance was on September 3, 2021, episode of SmackDown, where he helped Happy Corbin beat down Owens.

Both Logan Paul and The Miz have made a career by getting under people's skin, making them the perfect match to take on the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

