The Miz gets back on his feet on WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Damian Priest picked up the win against John Morrison in a singles match. Then Priest went outside to confront The Miz, who had tried to distract The Archer of Infamy during the match. When Priest taunted The Miz by grabbing his tie, The A-Lister jumped to his feet, thus showing that he was no longer injured.

If you've been watching RAW for the past few weeks, you've noticed that The Miz was accompanying Morrison to the ring in a wheelchair. That's because the two-time WWE Champion tore his ACL at the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in May 2021.

However, when Priest confronted him tonight, The Miz didn't put up a fight. Instead, he made a quick run (literally) for the back, thereby deserting his partner.

How serious was The Miz's injury?

This was the first serious injury The A-Lister sustained in his decade-long career with WWE. The superstar spoke to Sports Illustrated a few months ago where he informed everyone that he was on the road to recovery.

The Miz was expected to be out of in-ring action for nine months, but did not plan on staying out for that long. He didn't know when he would be back, but he was making progress through physical therapy, he told the publication.

It seems therapy has paid off. Yet, we wonder how long it will take for The Miz to enter the ring and get on with the action.

Here's how the backstage reacted to The Miz unexpectedly winning the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber in 2021:

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Vishal Kataria