"This is a money maker" - The Miz heaps praise on current RAW star

The Miz has heaped praise on Chad Gable, stating that the former RAW Tag Team Champion has the potential to become a massive star in WWE.

Gable is part of a heel tag team with Otis on the red brand known as Alpha Academy. While his previous moniker Shorty G didn't go well with the fans, he is doing some of the best work of his career right now.

During an appearance on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz delved into Chad Gables' run in WWE. He stated that the latter had found his role and could become very successful in the company.

"Chad Gable, first came in with Jason Jordan, right? Amazing tag team, incredible. Didn't click, like he didn't get to the upper echelons, but won things and did stuff, then they took him and said all right, you're gonna be a singles competitor, you're gonna be Shorty G. And everyone was like, 'What?' Honestly, sometimes it's just to see, I see something in you, let's see if we can get something out of you. And most times the fans or the critics will be like, 'Why are they doing this, this guy went to the Olympics.' And now you look at Chad Gable, guess what, he found his voice, he found his character, and now you look at him and you go, 'Oh wow, this is a money maker.'" (19:00-20:02)

Alpha Academy captured their first RAW Tag Titles on January 10, 2022, episode of the Monday Night Show by defeating RK-Bro. While they have lost the championships, the duo often partakes in entertaining segments and stellar matches on the red brand.

The Miz is the first-ever two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion

The A-Lister has been a part of WWE for over a decade, and during his career, he has captured multiple championships and headlined numerous events. He has also collided with many top names such as The Rock, John Cena and Randy Orton.

At Fastlane last year, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to re-capture the coveted WWE Championship. This makes him the inaugural two-time Grand Slam Champion.

The Miz has a couple of segments with US Champion Theory recently. The duo took down Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of RAW. It remains to be seen if this association leads to a new heel tag team.

