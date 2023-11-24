The Miz highlights two records he wants to break in WWE

The Miz recently named two records he wants to break while in the WWE.

The A-lister is one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars in history. Over the years, he has proven consistent on the mic and in the ring. He has established himself with the fans at every opportunity.

One of the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time, he has won the title eight times. However, it doesn't look like the A-lIster is done chasing glory, as he has a few more things to achieve in his WWE career.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, The Miz stated that he wants to have the most title reigns and most days as Intercontinental Champion.

"Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship and most reigns like I’m one reign away for being tied for being number one and I think 25 days away from being... having the title of the most out of anyone I think Pedro Morales has me beat right now by like 25 days. So that would be a pretty cool feat. It’d be just another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career." [12:10 - 12:46]

The Miz will have a chance to achieve his goal at Survivor Series

The Miz is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship. This feud began when the Ring General disrespected The A-Lister on Miz TV.

Miz has since been focused on winning the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. Gunther has been mocking him, indicating that he is not taking this match seriously, which could be disastrous for him.

If Miz wins at Survivor Series, he will tie for the most reigns as the Intercontinental Champion.

It remains to be seen if Miz can dethrone Gunther at Survivor Series and capture his ninth Intercontinental Championship.

