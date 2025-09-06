  • home icon
  The Miz Hijacks 31-Year-Old Star's Title Opportunity With Surprising Request

The Miz Hijacks 31-Year-Old Star's Title Opportunity With Surprising Request

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 06, 2025 01:28 GMT
The Miz is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

A popular star was trying to get a title opportunity for himself. However, The Miz ruined this opportunity with a surprising request.

Over the past few weeks, The Miz has allied with Carmelo Hayes. They formed a tag team called Melo Don't Miz. As a team, they have been quite successful despite their differences in the ring. Last week on SmackDown, they had the chance to become the number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship, but they lost.

Tonight on the WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis was in a hurry backstage when Carmelo Hayes interrupted him to seemingly ask for a US Title match against Sami Zayn. However, The A-Lister quickly interrupted them and asked for a Tag Title Match for Melo Don't Miz. Nick Aldis said he would consider it and walked away. After he left, The A-Lister and his tag team partner were arguing. They stopped as Becky Lynch's car pulled up into the arena.

The Miz Is Looking For His Sixth Tag Team Title Reign

The Miz has been on a quest to form an alliance with Carmelo Hayes for the past couple of weeks. He has also been trying to get them into the Tag Title picture, even though Hayes has seemed uninterested.

The A-Lister has been a Tag Team Champion five times in the past. His previous title reign was when he reunited with R-Truth last year. Their reign only lasted 79 days before they lost the titles. If Melo Don't Miz manages to knock off Wyatt Sicks, then this would be the sixth Tag Title win for the A-Lister. However, they have a lot of work to do as a tag team before they can win the Tag Titles.

It will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis will grant Melo Don't Miz a Tag Title match.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
