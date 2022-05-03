"You looked really handsome" - The Miz hilariously wishes The Rock happy birthday

The Miz sent The Rock some birthday wishes in the funniest way possible.

Former WWE Superstar and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turns 50 years old today. Known as one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE, The Brahma Bull went on to also conquer the movie industry.

While The Miz is no stranger to the silver screen, he's never quite reached the popularity of the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. But that didn't stop The Miz from being a good sport, as he took to Twitter today to wish the former multi-time WWE Champion a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday @TheRock, you looked really handsome this day," The Miz tweeted with a photo of himself dressed up like The Great One.

The Rock recalls how his parents met

While the fan-favorite star doesn't celebrate himself often, he did use his 50th birthday to reflect upon how he was born and plug his NBC comedy Young Rock that airs every Tuesday night.

The Great One took to social media to talk about how his parents being forbidden to see each another led to him being born.

"My parents met when my dad's tag team partner was my grandfather, Peter Maivia. They kept their relationship a secret...until they got caught & were forbid to see each other. BUT my mom had a solve. She got pregnant. I was born. The rest is history. #YOUNGROCK 8PM on @NBC," The Rock tweeted.

Tuesday's episode of Young Rock is another WWE-centric episode that will take place in 1996. On the show, a young Rocky Maivia will meet the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker for the very first time.

What do you make of The Miz's tweet? Are you surprised to learn that Dwayne Johnson turned 50 today? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

