The Miz joins star-studded lineup to play in MLB All-Star game

The Miz is a two-time grand slam champion
Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 07, 2022 09:20 AM IST

Former WWE Champion The Miz will play baseball at MLB's All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles.

Major League Baseball has announced that there will be a star-studded lineup on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium. Multiplatinum award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Becky G. will take to the stage for the MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert. However, before the Becky G concert, there will be several events at the Dodger Stadium.

MLB has announced a list of celebrities currently scheduled to participate in the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The Miz will be included, alongside stars from music, sports, stage, and the screen.

🗣️🎵"BECKY G, BECKY G"🎵🗣️¡Latinxs en la casa! Becky G se estará prensentando en el "MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings Concert". https://t.co/WoYStMhFQr

Other global stars currently confirmed for the show are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below
  • Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director
  • JoJo Siwa: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation
  • Anthony Ramos: Actor (Hamilton, In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts) and Recording Artist (The Good & The Bad, Love and Lies)
  • Rob Lowe: Actor (The West Wing, 911-Lone Star)
  • CC Sabathia: World Series Champion, 2007 AL Cy Young winner & 6-time All-Star
  • Simu Liu: Actor (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Chloe Kim: Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder
  • Coi Leray: Pop Star, Entertainer, and Entrepreneur
  • Zachary Levi: Actor (Shazam!)
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Actor (Candyman, Watchmen)
  • Jennie Finch: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
  • Andre Ethier: Two-time All-Star and Dodgers Legend
  • Desus Nice: Late Night Host (Desus & Mero) and Comedian
  • The Kid Mero: Late Night Host (Desus & Mero) and Comedian
  • Lauren Chamberlain: Women's College World Series championship
  • Natasha Watley: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
  • Lele Pons: Singer & Global Entertainer
  • Lisa Fernandez: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist

Last year’s All-Star Celebrity Softball Game was a blast, and this year, it’s coming to LA. 2022 All-Star Saturday tickets are on sale now! mlb.com/all-star/satur… https://t.co/GQjfEvrQJe

For now, The Miz is the only one representing WWE at the event, and it will be a good opportunity for him and the company as well.

Edited by Debottam Saha

