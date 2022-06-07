The Miz joins star-studded lineup to play in MLB All-Star game

Former WWE Champion The Miz will play baseball at MLB's All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles.
Major League Baseball has announced that there will be a star-studded lineup on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium. Multiplatinum award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Becky G. will take to the stage for the MGM Rewards All-Star Saturday Extra Innings concert. However, before the Becky G concert, there will be several events at the Dodger Stadium.
MLB has announced a list of celebrities currently scheduled to participate in the 2022 MGM Rewards All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The Miz will be included, alongside stars from music, sports, stage, and the screen.
Other global stars currently confirmed for the show are as follows:
- Quavo: Rapper, Actor, Producer, Director
- JoJo Siwa: Pop Star, Dancer, Entrepreneur & Social Media Sensation
- Anthony Ramos: Actor (Hamilton, In The Heights, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts) and Recording Artist (The Good & The Bad, Love and Lies)
- Rob Lowe: Actor (The West Wing, 911-Lone Star)
- CC Sabathia: World Series Champion, 2007 AL Cy Young winner & 6-time All-Star
- Simu Liu: Actor (Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Chloe Kim: Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder
- Coi Leray: Pop Star, Entertainer, and Entrepreneur
- Zachary Levi: Actor (Shazam!)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Actor (Candyman, Watchmen)
- Jennie Finch: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
- Andre Ethier: Two-time All-Star and Dodgers Legend
- Desus Nice: Late Night Host (Desus & Mero) and Comedian
- The Kid Mero: Late Night Host (Desus & Mero) and Comedian
- Lauren Chamberlain: Women's College World Series championship
- Natasha Watley: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
- Lele Pons: Singer & Global Entertainer
- Lisa Fernandez: Olympic Softball Gold Medalist
For now, The Miz is the only one representing WWE at the event, and it will be a good opportunity for him and the company as well.
