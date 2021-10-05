The Miz, Liv Morgan, and 14 more WWE stars drafted after RAW; three tag teams split up

WWE drafted 16 superstars on RAW Talk, including names like The Miz, Jinder Mahal, and Dolph Ziggler.

The 2021 WWE Draft is now in the history books. The annual Draft saw a long string of superstars switching brands over the past few days on RAW and SmackDown. Tonight on RAW, big names like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, and Kevin Owens switched brands.

After RAW, WWE presented the weekly RAW Talk and announced several more draft picks. WWE drafted 16 superstars during the show. Check out the list below:

Drafted to RAW: Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Jaxson Ryker, Veer Rajput, Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and The Miz.

Drafted to SmackDown: Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, Dilsher Shanky, and Jinder Mahal.

WWE's roster has undergone a drastic change over the past few days

Several major names switched brands during the 2021 WWE Draft. SmackDown bagged the likes of Drew McIntyre, Shayna Baszler, and Charlotte Flair. In-ring legend Edge has moved to RAW.

It looks like Edge's heated feud with Seth Rollins will continue on the red brand. WWE split up a bunch of tag teams during RAW Talk's Draft announcement. Jinder Mahal and Shanky have been separated from Veer.

Natalya was drafted to SmackDown during last year's Draft. She later allied with fellow veteran Tamina Snuka and the duo did quite well for themselves on SmackDown.

Back in May, Natalya and Tamina won the Women's Tag Team titles by defeating Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. They went on to lose the belts to Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. The duo split tonight during RAW Talk and Tamina is now a RAW-exclusive star.

Over the past few months, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox scored four tag team victories over Natalya and Tamina. Many fans believed that good things were ahead of the two in the Women's tag team division. The two female stars split up tonight as well.

What are your thoughts on the above-mentioned 16 WWE Draft picks? Which tag team split did you not see coming?

Edited by Abhinav Singh