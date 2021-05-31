The Miz mentions injury reports ahead of WWE RAW return

The Miz returns to WWE RAW tonight, where he will host Miz TV. Before the show, he posted on Instagram to talk about his return. In the post, he took a cheeky dig at reports that have suggested he has been out injured.

The Miz has not been on WWE TV since he lost to Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Reports suggested he tore his ACL at the show, so he would be out of action for several months. In his post, The Miz acknowledged these rumors.

"1 day until The Most Must See Superstar is back on @wwe #Raw…," wrote The Miz. "Wait, what? Did I read that correct? Thought that dude was injured and out for like 9 months? How's he back already…."

The upcoming match between WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair gave The Miz an opportunity to return to RAW. In the build-up to the match, the two foes will be the former WWE Champion's guests on Miz TV.

WWE's The Miz was reportedly ruled out for several months after his ACL Injury

The Miz in WWE

Earlier this month. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Miz tore his ACL in his pay-per-view match with Priest.

Meltzer added that The Miz's injury was serious, so he required surgery. The initial estimate suggested that the injury would keep The Miz out for up to 9 months.

"He tore his ACL but we don't know the severity of the tear," said Meltzer. "The last I heard is they hoped it was a partial tear, so that may not be that serious. If it's a full tear, you know, that's surgery and probably 7, 8, 9 months. And at 40... it's not the best thing in the world. He'll come back from, I'm sure he will, but that's a lot of time off. Hopefully for the best, it's partial and he can make a quicker recovery. But that injury's legit."

At this point, it's unclear whether The Miz will return to in-ring action. Fans will have to wait and see what his future holds.

