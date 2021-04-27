The Miz opens up about his WWE future

The latest WWE 24 documentary revolved around the highs and lows of The Miz’s WWE career. At the end of the episode, the two-time WWE Champion said he has no plans to reduce his WWE schedule in the near future.

The Miz recently teamed up with John Morrison in a losing effort against Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. The match was widely considered to be one of the best at this year’s event.

Discussing his WWE future, The Miz said he has no intention of leaving the company to pursue acting roles.

“I got some texts,” The Miz said. “They were like, ‘Dude, that was match of the night.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ Even to be considered match of the night at WrestleMania, that’s pretty incredible. I love being a WWE Superstar. People are like, ‘When are you gonna move on? Hollywood’s calling.’ It’s like, ‘No, I’m not stopping until it stops being fun.’ That out there is the most fun you will ever have. It’s an incredible feeling, especially the electricity of that crowd. I missed that so much.”

The two-night WrestleMania 37 event was held in front of 25,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Prior to WrestleMania, WWE Superstars had not performed in front of fans since March 2020.

The Miz’s WWE accomplishments

Not many WWE Superstars have won as many titles as The Miz

The Miz joined WWE after finishing as the runner-up in the 2004 Tough Enough competition. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the last 17 years.

The 40-year-old is a two-time WWE Champion, eight-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, and two-time Money in the Bank holder. He is also an eight-time Tag Team Champion (w/John Morrison x3, Big Show x2, Damien Mizdow, John Cena, and Shane McMahon).

In addition to those accomplishments, The Miz won the inaugural Mixed Match Challenge with Asuka in 2018. He also defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

