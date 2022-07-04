"I have a lot to say" - The Miz posts cryptic tweet ahead of WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion The Miz has made a cryptic social media post ahead of tomorrow's Monday Night RAW.

In recent weeks, Miz has been busy both in and out of the ring. Not only has he wrestled the likes of Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Bobby Lashley, but he has also entered the next chapter of his reality TV career. His hit series Miz & Mrs. recently began its third season on the USA Network.

At WrestleMania 38, Miz teamed with social media megastar Logan Paul to take on The Mysterios, but turned on his partner after winning the match. After the recent announcement that Paul had signed with WWE, Miz decided to weigh in.

The A-Lister tweeted a picture of himself in the ring at WrestleMania 38, with Paul unconscious beneath him. In the caption, he noted that he had a lot to say, and hinted that fans would hear it on RAW:

"I have a lot to say. See you tomorrow for #WWERaw." he wrote

Miz mentioned during a Miz TV segment a few weeks ago that he and Paul were, in fact, still on good terms after the WrestleMania betrayal. Whether or not this is true remains unclear.

The WWE Universe reacts to The Miz' tweet

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have taken to Twitter to share their opinions with Miz.

One fan stated that anybody still "hating" on The A-Lister simply doesn't "get it":

Another fan begged The Miz not to do Logan Paul dirty:

One fan even theorized that Miz and Paul may face off prior to SummerSlam, specifically in Madison Square Garden:

Mark @MarkAEWWWEFan @mikethemiz @USA_Network @LoganPaul @WWEonFOX I feel like we getting The Miz and Logan Paul final face-off before SummerSlam, on #WWERaw at Madison Square Garden in few weeks. @mikethemiz @USA_Network @LoganPaul @WWEonFOX I feel like we getting The Miz and Logan Paul final face-off before SummerSlam, on #WWERaw at Madison Square Garden in few weeks.

Another simply informed the former WWE Champion that "Hulk Logan", obviously meaning Paul, was coming for him:

It will be interesting to see what Miz has to say. You can read more about The A-Lister by clicking right here.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far