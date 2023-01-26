The Miz pushes for more TV time on WWE RAW

It appears that The Miz still isn't happy about his lack of TV time on RAW is XXX this week.

During the third hour of WWE's RAW is XXX special, The Miz was in the ring with a microphone to speak to the WWE Universe. He didn't get to say much as Kevin Owens jumped him from behind and hit him with a Stunner before cutting a promo regarding his match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. KO ended the segment by Stunning Miz a second time.

While many found this to be a fun and humorous segment, it doesn't appear the Hollywood A-Lister was overly thrilled about it based on his social media activity over the past 48 hours.

The former two-time WWE Champion took to social media today to continue campaigning for more TV time on Monday Night RAW following what happened to him at RAW is XXX.

"Who else demands more #MizTV?? #WWERaw," The Miz asked in a tweet.

The Miz took to social media Monday night following his quick segment on RAW is XXX

Today's tweet from the RAW Superstar isn't the first time we've heard from him on the subject of what went down earlier this week.

In a matter of minutes following Miz's Monday night segment, the WWE Superstar took to social media to uncharacteristically retweet and acknowledge the WWE Universe's support regarding how he was treated on the show that night.

While we aren't sure if this is part of a new storyline for him or if he's genuinely upset, no one can be too sure at the moment. We're certain things will become more apparent in the weeks to come on WWE programming.

What do you make of Miz's comments? Do you think he was treated unfairly at RAW is XXX on Monday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Does The Miz deserve more TV time on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes