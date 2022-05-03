The Miz reacts to former WWE Champion calling him the best heel in wrestling

The Miz has commented on former WWE Champion AJ Styles, calling him the best heel in wrestling today.

The A-Lister is one of the most despised superstars in the entire industry, which means he's doing a great job as a heel. He's also one of the most decorated stars in WWE history and has shared the ring with many notable names.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, The Miz stated that he feels honored by AJ Styles' compliment. He heaped praise on The Phenomenal One and reflected on their first match against each other.

"It's an honor, honestly. Like ever since the first time AJ stepped foot into WWE, I was like the first person to go up against him, and sometimes you can feel it. You just know a person in WWE, now everyone could be like, yeah, it's AJ Styles. That doesn't always happen when people come from outside of WWE into WWE. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, a special person and a special superstar. And as soon as I got into the ring with AJ, I was like, 'Oh, he's going to be something in WWE," The A-Lister said. [14:30-15:08]

You can check out the episode below:

The Miz says he has motivation for everything he does in WWE

Last year, the former Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He has been a consistent part of WWE programming for the better part of 15 years and is highly motivated as an in-ring performer.

Speaking on the subject, The Miz shared that he has motivation for everything he does, in real life and in character.

"But yeah, anytime someone says, 'He's a great heel, he's a great bad guy,' it's like yeah, but the reason why is because everything I do, I feel like I have motivation. There's always motivation behind everything The Miz does. As a character and as me. So every time I do something, I always think, 'Why am I doing this? What is the reason, what is the cause?' And usually, it p****es off the audience." [15:24-16:24]

The A-Lister is currently aligned with Theory in a storyline against Mustafa Ali on Monday Night RAW. They recently defeated the former RETRIBUTION member in a two-on-one handicap match.

What do you make of The Miz as a heel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you intend to use any of the transcribed quotes.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Debottam Saha