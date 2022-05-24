"Never met anyone more untrustworthy" - The Miz has harsh words for popular WWE RAW star

WWE Superstar The Miz reacted to his comments about Cody Rhodes before they locked horns on the latest edition of RAW.

The two stars faced off on the red brand, with Rhodes winning by disqualification after Seth Rollins interfered. The Visionary attacked The American Nightmare, and the former world champion joined in, with the two collectively taking out Rhodes.

Sportskeeda Wrestling shared a picture from the A-Lister's backstage interview prior to the match. The post was coupled with a quote from the segment:

"Never trust a man with a NECK TATTOO!" Some life advice from @mikethemiz."

The A-Lister reshared the tweet and claimed that The American Nightmare is the most untrustworthy person he has come across.

"Never met anyone more untrustworthy," Miz wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Miz robbed Mustafa Ali of a win last week on RAW

The A-lister is regarded as one of the greatest heels in the promotion. He showcased this once again on last week's episode when Mustafa Ali took on Veer Mahaan.

Ali was initially scheduled to face Theory on the night. But the latter decided not to work himself and introduced Veer as the babyface's opponent. He also made another surprise announcement which saw The Miz officiating the match between the two stars.

During the match, the former world champion kept handing unfair advantages to Mahaan as he overlooked the dirty works by Theory, who was at ringside. He then did a quick count to give Veer the victory. After the match, the three men ganged up to get the better of Ali and took a selfie of the moment.

The former WWE Champion is currently appearing in different segments on RAW. It remains to be seen whether he will be drawn into one of the rivalries and is made to pay for his actions.

