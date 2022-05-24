Former WWE Champion reacts to helping Seth Rollins attack Cody Rhodes on RAW

WWE Superstar The Miz has reacted to photos of him joining hands with Seth Rollins to attack Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of RAW.

The former United States Champion went up against Rhodes in a singles bout on the latest episode of the red brand. Just when it looked like the former Legacy member had sealed the victory, Rollins came out to attack him. However, Rhodes got the win via disqualification.

While The Visionary continued his assault, Cody tried to fight back. But he was outnumbered when The Miz decided to join Rollins to humiliate the 36-year-old.

"2 on 1 ASSAULT by @mikethemiz and @WWERollins on @CodyRhodes!!"

The A-Lister was quick to take note of it and reshared the tweet saying that "two is better than one."

Cody Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

The American Nightmare is all set to take on Seth Rollins for the third time since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes was introduced as the surprise opponent for The Visionary at The Show of Shows this year. He received a huge pop from the crowd as he kicked off his second stint with the promotion with a victory at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite the win for Rhodes, the feud between the two men went on to WrestleMania Backlash, where the former was victorious once again.

During Rhodes' match against Theory on RAW after WrestleMania Backlash, the former Shield member launched a vicious attack on the former AEW star. The following week on the red brand, The American Nightmare called out his rival to challenge him to a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming premium live event. The event is set to take place on June 5th, 2022.

It remains to be seen how Rhodes will fare after the vicious attack on RAW and whether he can make it three wins in a row against his arch-nemesis at Hell in a Cell.

