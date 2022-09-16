"It's a very difficult match to do" - The Miz reflects on one his biggest challenges of 2022

The match between The Miz and Logan Paul at SummerSlam turned into one of the sleeper hits of the whole show. The A-Lister has now opened up about the experience.

These are the types of matchups that the former WWE Champion lives for, as the ultimate heel he thrives in situations where the WWE Universe thinks he'll fail. The Miz has been front and center doing battle with many celebrities over the years.

The Miz recently sat down with the New York Post to discuss a wide variety of subjects. One of the primary topics of discussion was his rivalry with Logan Paul, which led to a match between the two men at SummerSlam. Miz expressed that the match was very difficult because it involved two people that the WWE Universe didn't like.

“When you’re booed and it’s two people in a ring that people don’t like, it’s a very difficult match to do,” Miz said. “To be able to have one of those people at the end of the match, people chanting one of their names, that’s a huge, huge testament to both parties in working and figuring out what the audience truly wants and giving it to them.”

The Miz was worried the WWE Universe wouldn't cheer Logan Paul at SummerSlam

To the surprise of many, by the time the match was over between The Miz and Paul, the WWE Universe was firmly behind the internet sensation as he picked up the pinfall victory.

Heading into the match, even The A-Lister was worried about the outcome as he believed there was no way that the WWE Universe would cheer for Logan Paul.

“Even going against Logan Paul, where I was like, ‘there’s no way they’re gonna cheer him. There’s no way," The Miz said. "It’s WWE, it’s our loyal audience. If we were in an arena full of Logan Paul fans and I came in, I guarantee they’d boo the hell out of me. But for Logan to be turned into a good guy and cheered at the end of that match, I was like dam. I don’t think there is anything I can do for them to love me and cheer me. Like there’s nothing. I put a show on, a comedy that shows my family, that I’m a dad. You look at it and you go this is a nice guy and no matter what I do, who I go up against. I’m gonna be booed.”

What do you make of The Miz's comments? Are you surprised he could get the WWE Universe to cheer Logan Paul? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Logan Paul following his performance at SummerSlam? Yes No 0 votes so far