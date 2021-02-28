The Miz sends a message to his haters with his new merchandise

The Miz became the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber, much to the dismay of his critics. Some fans aren't happy with WWE's decision to make the A-Lister a world champion. The Miz has responded to the hate by releasing his newest T-Shirt on the WWE Shop.

The Miz sent a clear message to his critics via Twitter, promoting his new merchandise. WWE has released a T-Shirt in commemoration of The Miz's historic WWE Championship win.

The merchandise features a picture of The Miz hoisting the WWE Championship over his head, as well as the following words written in huge letters — "Hated Daily And Loving It".

Haters this ones for you. 😎 https://t.co/oeS5TlvD2h — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 28, 2021

The Miz's WWE Championship reign in jeopardy?

It has just been a week since The Miz became WWE Champion, and his reign may already be coming to an end. The A-Lister will be defending his title on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, and he isn't exactly favored to win.

The reason being that he will be defending the title against The Almighty Bobby Lashley.

Considering how dominant Bobby Lashley has been so far, everyone expects The Dominator to win. After all, he has taken out the likes of Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, and many more on his way to the top. As a result, The Miz's chances of coming out on top in this match seem minimal.

What do you think of The Miz's odds against Lashley? Will he be victorious during next week's Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.