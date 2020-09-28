The Miz was recently interviewed by Ben Kiely for Sportskeeda Wrestling. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed a number of topics during the interview including the importance of fans in the arena as well as what Big E needs to do to become the WWE Universal Champion by the end of the year.

That was like 20 years ago. Hahaha. Who would’ve thought... https://t.co/6Q74g8qL46 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 27, 2020

Speaking about wrestling without fans, The Miz discussed how difficult it can sometimes be to gauge how an angle or match is going without fans:

It's definitely difficult to gauge. I was talking about this with Big E on a new show on WWE Network called Talking Smack. We were in a discussion, not a heated discussion but we were like, I was listening, he was listening, we were both talking but we were on different sides of the page on, I think it was about Kofi.

I was saying, Big E is right now trying for a singles push, he's going on his own away from New Day and I was telling him, 'how are you going to gauge this?' because we don't have an audience. The way Kofi did it, if the audience wasn't there I don't think Kofi could have done what he did because the audience was the reason I believe, well Kofi obviously is an extraordinary talent and is amazing in the ring but that audience, you could heat it. There was no one, more loved than Kofi. If that audience wasn't there, you wouldn't know that. What you gonna look on, Twitter?

The Miz reveals what Big E has to do to become WWE Universal Champion before the end of 2020

Advertisement

The Miz went on to talk about Big E's current singles run. He said that if Big E cut out the comedy and became serious, he could see Big E as WWE Universal Champion before the end of the year:

So, now with Big E, I was curious to see if he's thinking the same way and he's not. When I was in dicussion with him on Talking Smack, I told Big E that he needs to be more serious because that's the way the brass looks at their top tier talents, their main-eventers and Big E got serious with me and started talking to me and without, I don't even think he realized but what he was telling me and the way he was telling it to me, that's the Big E that is a main-eventer. That is the Big E, that if he hones in, he will be a Universal Champion by, I would say, before the end of the year.

The Miz is currently one of the top heels on SmackDown alongside his close friend John Morrison. The duo of The Miz and John Morrisonare currently feuding with Heavy Machinery.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling