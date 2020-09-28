The Miz was recently interviewed by Ben Kiely for Sportskeeda Wrestling, During the interview, the former IC Champion was asked about the special circumstances of the COVID-19 era of pro wrestling and which WWE Superstar has adapted the best to it.

The Miz named his tag-team partner, John Morrison, as the Superstar who has adapted the best, praising his out of the box thinking:

John Morrison, my tag-team partner because, I mean he's with me and honeslty, we've made music videos. I can't sing but I made an 80s ballad with John Morrison. It's called 'Hey, hey, hey, ho, ho' and then the other one is called...we made a rap video called 'Hey,hey' so you can get both of our music or watch it on YouTube. So, I mean, we've been making the most out of everything. WWE's like be creative with everything and there's one more out of the box thinking than John Morrison.

The Miz opens up about the WrestleMania 36 after-party and how long the WWE ThunderDome was built in

The Miz was then asked about buying writers and staff dinner after the WrestleMania 36 after-party.

Advertisement

The Miz thanked everyone who worked so hard to make sure the show goes on without a hitch and said that he took the chance to thank them every chance he got. While talking about this, The Miz also revealed that the WWE ThunderDome was built in 3 days:

I don't sit there and go bragging about it but yeah. They work really hard. Our entire crew works really hard, really hard, and the people that don't get the applause is the cameramen, the mic guys, all the people that do all the set up. Do you understand that the ThunderDome was built in 3 days. 3 days! That's how hard our crew works to make sure this show goes on. I mean, granted we get credit and a lot of people in the upper brass gets credit but you know, a lot of the credit goes to the people that...you don't know thei names but I see them every day. And so, they do a tremendous job. So yeah, like, anytime I can buy people drinks or say thank you for working so hard to make this show go on, that's the little things that you can do.

The Miz and John Morrison are currently feuding with Heavy Machinery on SmackDown.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling