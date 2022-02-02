“This guy can do anything”- The Miz reveals he was impressed after watching WWE newcomer in the ring

The Miz got everything he wanted and more out of his WrestleMania feud with Bad Bunny.

Last year, at WrestleMania 37, The Hollywood A-Lister partnered up with John Morrison to battle the team of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. The match was well received, especially considering it was the first time the Puerto Rican rapper ever stepped foot in a squared circle.

The Miz was a recent guest on The Ringer Wrestling Podcast to discuss all things WWE. When talking about his feud with Bad Bunny, Miz recalled the first time he got into the ring to train with him ahead of their big match at WrestleMania.

"I remember watching Bad Bunny train," The Miz recalled. "As I was watching him I was like, ‘ah, they’re training him, I need to get in with him.’ So while he was training backstage, I would get in there with him, and I remember the first time, I didn’t call anything. I literally just got in, locked up, and just started having a match with him to see where he was. I put some heat to him, and I was like, 'oh this guy’s going to be able to do something.' Then he kept training and giving ideas that were not dumb. Sometimes when people come in they’re like, ‘well I want to do this and this and this.’ It’s like, ‘slow down buddy, alright’. Not with him. He was smart, you could tell he was a fan and he knew psychology."

The Miz has high praise for Bad Bunny

Miz had nothing but immense praise for Bad Bunny. The former WWE Champion spoke favorably of the Grammy award winner and touched on the latter's unlimited potential.

"Honestly, after we were done with that match, I was like, this guy can do anything," The Miz said. "If he wants to maybe get an Oscar for acting, I think he can do it. If he wants to get Grammys, which he already has, and, you know, if he wants to do anything, I think he can do it. That’s the dedication he puts in everything. His attention to detail was so great. He was just very impressive. I think the best compliment we got, John and I, John Morrison, he said that he watches that match back more than any concert he’s ever done."

Bad Bunny recently made an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. The singer and songwriter put on a good showing for himself, securing two eliminations and lasting over seven minutes.

What do you make of The Miz's comments? Did you enjoy his WrestleMania feud with Bad Bunny? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

