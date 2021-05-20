The Miz reveals what he refused to do in the Bad Bunny match at WrestleMania 37

The Miz has disclosed a spot he refused to do in the match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. The former WWE Champion said that he was originally supposed to be in the spot where Bunny performed the Canadian Destroyer.

Musician Bad Bunny began a feud with The Miz and John Morrison earlier this year, which led to a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, where he and Priest teamed up to face The A-Lister and Morrison.

Bunny and Damian Priest got the win on Night One of WrestleMania 37, but the feud between Priest and The Miz didn't end there, as they continued their rivalry and faced each other at WrestleMania Backlash.

In a recent interview with Looper, The Miz discussed the WrestleMania 37 match. The A-Lister revealed that he was originally supposed to be in the spot where Bad Bunny performed the Canadian Destroyer.

"When they brought it up, I was like, 'Absolutely not.' One, because I can't even do a Canadian Destroyer, let alone Bad Bunny doing one. But man, that was an incredible move. And the way John got hit with it, I was in awe. I mean, you see the look on my face. It's like, did that really just happen like that? I did not expect it to look like that at all. It was magical. Incredible. And yeah, kudos to Bad Bunny because I don't think I could have done it that well," said The Miz.

I still can’t get over the fact that Bad Bunny, who has never worked a match before, just hit a Canadian Destroyer 😂 pic.twitter.com/QNGbnUTIH2 — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 11, 2021

Bunny performed the move on John Morrison outside the ring and executed it to perfection.

The Miz in WWE in 2021

The Miz after winning the WWE Championship

The Miz has had a roller coaster 2021, winning the WWE Championship for the second time, and having a fantastic match at WrestleMania 37.

He won his second world title at Elimination Chamber when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. He lost the title to Bobby Lashley just over a week later on an episode of RAW.