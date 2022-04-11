"They know it's going to be gold" - The Miz reveals his key role as a veteran in WWE

WWE Superstar The Miz has given details on his role as a veteran and all-rounder in the company.

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion got his start in Tough Enough season four. After plying his trade in WWE's developmental territories, The Miz was promoted to the main roster in 2006.

The 41-year-old has mostly played a villainous character throughout his career but is among the most polished performers in the company. In his 18 years with WWE, the former Tough Enough star has main-evented WrestleMania, won two Slammy Awards, and become the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion.

In a recent interview with The Detroit News, The Miz went into detail about his versatility and how he's utilized in creating new avenues for young stars and celebrities:

“I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere,” he says. “I’m the person that they’re like, ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold," said Miz. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The former WWE Champion demonstrated his value most recently by working with Youtube sensation Logan Paul in a match against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. After winning the bout, The A-Lister turned on Paul and delivered a Skull-Crushing Finale, potentially setting up a high-profile feud between the two.

The Miz sheds light on his plans for the future

The former Intercontinental Champion has done it all in WWE and established himself as a reliable name for the company. As his career approaches the two-decade mark, fans might be wondering what the future holds for The A-Lister.

Speaking to The Detroit News, Miz revealed that he's got more in the tank and hopes to continue competing at the top of his game:

"I'm hoping I'm able to perform at the top of my level, stay injury-free, have fun and maybe have a couple more shows out on television," Miz says.

Next up for The Miz is a face-off with Cody Rhodes on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. This will be Cody's first match on the red brand since his shocking return to the company at WrestleMania 38, so The A-Lister has his work cut out for him.

Would you like to see Miz continue working matches with celebrities? Sound off in the comments below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell