The Miz reveals how Vince McMahon handled his most embarrassing WWE moment

The Miz is a WWE veteran who has been in the company since 2004. The Miz has been a part of many shows that the WWE has produced, working closely with Vince McMahon. In Vince McMahon's WWE, The Miz has won the WWE Title once but is a Grand Slam Champion.

How Vince McMahon handled The Miz's most embarrassing moment

In the first edition of Alexa Bliss' Uncool Podcast, The Miz spoke about many topics. He talked about his personal life and his journey to becoming one of WWE's biggest stars.

On the show, the former WWE Champion also spoke about an embarrassing moment that took place in front of Vince McMahon and what The Chairman told him later.

"I forgot the phone number at the Diva Search, and I was the host of the show. I literally forgot everything. When you're a host and you don't have cue cards, you don't have a teleprompter, you're just out there and if you forget the phone number that everyone has to call to vote in on – guess what? That's not a good thing, and it's not like it was on a board or anything like that I can actually read off of. When that happens, you get this kind of knot in your stomach, you get a panic, you get a cold sweat going, and I never felt that before in my life. And when that happened, I was like, 'Oh my God.' and this is what happened, and I froze. "Everything just went white and I was like, 'Oh my God,' and thank God that the producers played someone's music because I was like 'I'm gone, I have nowhere else to go. I couldn't do anything, and it was the most embarrassing thing and I'll never forget it – I went up to Vince McMahon and I go, 'That will never happen again, I am so sorry.' He goes, 'No, I know it will never happen again, you will work on it.' And I worked, and I worked, and I worked. Sometimes, I still get those moments of, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to say' but then it just ends up happening." (h/t 411mania.com)