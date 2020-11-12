The Miz reveals what he will do to Randy Orton and Roman Reigns

The Miz recently won the Money in the Bank briefcase from 2020 men's Money in the Bank winner Otis, at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. This is the second time that the former WWE Champion has won the Money in the Bank briefcase, as he won it for the first time a decade ago.

The Miz, who was drafted to WWE RAW with his tag team partner John Morrison, recently teased cashing in the contract on current WWE Champion Randy Orton on the Red brand.

In a recent interview with TV Insider to promote his Miz & Mrs reality show, The Miz spoke about winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Miz on winning the Money in the Bank briefcase; how he's going to cash it in

The Miz said that the unexpected always happens in WWE and that he wouldn't have believed anyone who would have told him three months ago that he would hold the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"If you told me I’d be carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase again three months down the line, I wouldn’t [have believed] you. Stories are going and things start happening. You find ways to be able to succeed. Now with the Money in the Bank contract, I am one step away—one chair shot to Randy Orton, one going-through-the-table for Roman Reigns, [then] cashing in to be either the WWE or Universal champion. There is nobody more deserving than me."

The Miz, despite now being on RAW, can cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Universal Champion Roman Reigns who is on SmackDown, or current WWE Champion Randy Orton on RAW.

On last week's episode of RAW, The Miz tried to cash in the contract on Orton after Drew McIntyre landed a Claymore on the champion. The Miz tried to sneak in and cash in the Money in the Bank briefacase, but McIntyre removed Miz from the ring.

It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to enable the cash in of the contract, and how Miz gets around the Drew McIntyre situation.