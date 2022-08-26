Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to compete against each other outside of WWE

Former WWE Champions Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud to compete against each other.

Rey Mysterio and The Miz have faced each other inside the square circle several times over the years. At WrestleMania 38, Rey and Dominik Mysterio teamed up to face The A-Lister and Logan Paul. Unfortunately, The Mysterios couldn't secure the win at The Show of Shows.

According to Celebrity Family Feud's Twitter handle, the two former WWE Champions are set to face off on the popular game show. Team Miz includes his mother, father, cousin, and mother-in-law. Meanwhile, Team Mysterio will feature his two kids, wife, and close friend.

Both teams have decided on a charity of their choice to donate the proceeds from the competition. Team Mysterio has picked the Make-A-Wish Foundation, while Team Miz has chosen Connor's Cure. The episode featuring both these superstars will air on August 28.

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz to win the WWE Championship

In 2011, the landscape of WWE changed when CM Punk dropped a pipe bomb on the company and its top stars. In the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, WWE tried their best to keep Punk in the company, but The Second City Saint intended to leave with the WWE Championship.

The wrestling world stood still when Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship and left the company at the aforementioned show. Their match received widespread praise and created a sense of intrigue around the title picture.

The night after the Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE held a tournament for the vacant WWE Championship. The Miz and Rey Mysterio qualified for the finals. On July 25, the legendary luchador defeated The A-Lister to win the coveted title.

However, his reign was short-lived as John Cena defeated the veteran in less than an hour. It will be interesting to see if Mysterio can win the world title again before his eventual retirement from the company.

