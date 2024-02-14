The Miz's former partner admits he wasn't in a good place when he left WWE

The Miz has had a lot of tag team partners throughout the years, with several of them reaching near-iconic status. One of his best-ever partners admitted that he wasn't in a good place after leaving WWE in 2016.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Damien Sandow, now with NWA, revealed details about his departure from WWE and the impact it had on him. Sandow was essentially done with his wrestling career a few years after his WWE departure and admitted that it wasn't easygoing.

The Miz's former tag team partner stated that he wasn't in the best state of mind after leaving WWE:

“Yes, 100%. Because I was mentally just in a very interesting place in my life. It wasn’t the best spot, shall we say? As people, not just as performers, but as humans, we have this spectrum of emotions that we go through. And as we get to different points in our life, depending on circumstances, or a number of circumstances, we can find ourselves in a good place a bad place, or just lost. I find that those times are where the most growth happens. Because it’s how you deal with it. When I left the WWE, I was really not in a good place. I had let myself down. I couldn’t look in the mirror for 18 months. I’d shave with the lights down, because it was just like this weird thing I was going through."

The former Money in the Bank winner went on to say that there can only be one Damien Sandow and gave an inspirational message for how to deal with ourselves when we reach a low point:

"But then eventually, like with anything it came to a point where I said, 'all right, I’m the same guy who wrestled the invisible friggin man and made it work, what is wrong with me?' I had become [someone], especially in Hollywood, which is like a weird thing. WWE, they own the name Damien Sandow. But no one can rock Sandow like I can, like Scott Hall/Razor Ramon. And like the list goes on and on, whoever, we are right at our best. I think we need to kind of hold on to that when we’re at our worst because that just reminds us of what we’re capable of." [From 13:58 to 16:19]

The Miz is set to face Logan Paul on SmackDown this week

Sandow would go on to credit The Miz for the success of Damien Mizdow. The partnership between the two was comedy gold and culminated at WrestleMania 31 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where he got a huge pop for turning on The Miz.

However, it was The Big Show who went on to win that match. The Miz, meanwhile, would have one of his greatest years in 2016 with a defining run as Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz is also a Grand Slam Champion. He will be in action this week on SmackDown against Logan Paul. The two Megastars will clast to determine one of the last few spots left in the Elimination Chamber match.